Three key SC decisions that could change telecom sweepstakes in the country

The Supreme court is set to deliver decisions on three key issues on Tuesday which could fundamentally change the country’s telecom sweepstakes. One, the SC will decide on the tenure for staggered payment of AGR dues that telcos have to go for.

Two, it will clarify whether or not Reliance Jio has to pay the hefty AGR dues bill of Rcom, and Bharti Airtel, that of Aircel and Videocon, because they are using their spectrum. And three, it will direct banks on whether they can, as creditors, transfer spectrum, which is a national asset, to a new buyer under IBC, without first taking ...