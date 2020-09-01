JUST IN
Covid-19: 1,700 mid-size companies need debt restructuring, says CRISIL
Business Standard

Three key SC decisions that could change telecom sweepstakes in the country

While the first two rulings on AGR dues could have a lasting impact on incumbent players, the third, on transfer of spectrum by banks could impact fund raising by the telecom sector as a whole

Topics
Supreme Court | Adjusted gross revenue | telecom sector

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme court is set to deliver decisions on three key issues on Tuesday which could fundamentally change the country’s telecom sweepstakes. One, the SC will decide on the tenure for staggered payment of AGR dues that telcos have to go for.

Two, it will clarify whether or not Reliance Jio has to pay the hefty AGR dues bill of Rcom, and Bharti Airtel, that of Aircel and Videocon, because they are using their spectrum. And three, it will direct banks on whether they can, as creditors, transfer spectrum, which is a national asset, to a new buyer under IBC, without first taking ...

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 07:00 IST

