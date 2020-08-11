Throwback to SEZ era: Real estate sector makes room for data centres

Setting up data centres has become the new playground for the battered real estate sector in India, harking back to the early years of the special economic zone (SEZ) era. The central government ministries, too, are getting into the act on behalf of the sector.

At the height of the SEZ era, the commerce and finance ministries had squared off over benefits to the real estate companies entering SEZ development. Expansion of data centres — the digital back-office for companies — promises big returns. Global investments are expected to touch $42 billion in three years as ...