Time to make farming more remunerative, improve credit access: India Inc

India Inc leaders, who had come out in full support of the farm laws last year, said the farm sector needs reforms so as to improve the income of farmers.

The decision of the government to form a committee to address the farm issues would go a long way to identify the actual pain points of the farmers, they said. "The laws were anyways under abeyance as per the court directives. There is a need for reform in the area of farming to improve the realisation of farmers so that farming remains remunerative,” said Varun Berry, managing director of the food major, Britannia ...