JUST IN
Rural road construction far behind target in April-Sept: NSO data
G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group meeting on Monday
Budget 2023: What is the Economic Survey? All you need to about it
PowerMin asks utilities to not retire old thermal units till 2030
Indian electronics manufacturing to cross Rs 1.28 trn next fiscal: MoS IT
Jammu and Kashmir govt approves Rs 146-cr project for promoting niche crops
Chennai gears up to host G20 Education Working Group meet on Feb 1-2
Govt likely to launch portal for social media grievances within a week
Govt agrees to allow settlement scheme for cartels in Competition Bill
Govt exploring legal options on pending CCI approval of 16 mergers
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
'Three deaths every day': Labour safety under construction in India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Time to spur Vizhinjam project to avoid Ever Alots giving India wide berth

Myriad issues like recent protests by the fisherfolk, back-to-back floods in Kerala, Cyclone Ockhi have taken wind out of Adani Group's sails, forcing its Rs 7,500-cr project to move at snail's pace

Topics
Vizhinjam Port | Adani Group | container vessel

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Vizhinjam port
Vizhinjam port under construction

Launched into the water in June 2022, with a carrying capacity of 24,004 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), measuring 400 metres in length by 61.5 metres in width, Ever Alot snatched the world’s largest container ship record from Ever Ace. She is the seventh vessel in the Evergreen A class and the first ship in the class, and the world, to surpass the 24,000 TEU mark. She rivals the Empire State Building in length, can fit four football fields - and has berthed in Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vizhinjam Port

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 22:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.