Time to spur Vizhinjam project to avoid Ever Alots giving India wide berth

Launched into the water in June 2022, with a carrying capacity of 24,004 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), measuring 400 metres in length by 61.5 metres in width, Ever Alot snatched the world’s largest container ship record from Ever Ace. She is the seventh vessel in the Evergreen A class and the first ship in the class, and the world, to surpass the 24,000 TEU mark. She rivals the Empire State Building in length, can fit four football fields - and has berthed in Sri Lanka and Malaysia.
First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 22:26 IST
