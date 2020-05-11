Top 10 biz headlines: Weak corporate earnings, restarting economy and more

Restarting production in factories is proving difficult for companies with significantly low hard labour even as the government has taken down restrictions to slowly start economic activity. Meanwhile, auto companies see this as a fresh start, as a great opportunity, after sales slumped all of last year and in the early part of 2020.

Here are the top ten business headlines that made on Sunday:

India may set 10% beneficial ownership cap for FDI flowing from 7 countries

Under the Companies Acy, 2013, India is likely to set a 10 per cent "beneficial ownership" cap for foreign direct investments flowing from seven bordering countries including China. Other than this, the countries have to take government's permission for any investing entity. Read more here

Early-bird results: 7-day Covid-19 lockdown in March affected India Inc

The were hit during the January-March 2020 quarter, down 37.5 per cent year-on-year, even though economic activity was shut for only seven days due to lockdown. Read more here

Covid-19 impact on sectors: A two-quarter wait before growth picks up

Except a few linked to agriculture sector, the recovery time for most sectors will be seen from the second half of FY21. To know more about the sectors, read this first of a three-part series here, highlighting various sectors and how major companies will fare amid the economic slowdown.

Lockdown 3.0: Re-starting production a task cut out for India Inc

Putting sanitation measures in place with a lack of coordination between local authorities and police on guidelines is not helping companies to restart production as the government eased lockdown restrictions. Read more here

With economic activity in deep freeze, truckmakers wait for signs of thaw

FY21 may not be the year for truckmakers as economic activity remains low and issues relating to financing, makes buying of new trucks unfeasable, say analysts and transporters. Read more here

Electronics majors leaving no stone unturned to revive offline trade

Ecen though e-commerce deliveries resumed in all green and orange zones, leading electronics brands have jump-started retail network to align with consumer pattern and revive offline trade. Read more here

How auto firms plan to woo customers, motivate sales staff post lockdown

From scooter manufacturers to luxury car makers, most of the companies have a post- handbook ready to deal with things such as following government guidelines on social distancing to giving consumers a good reason to choose them over another. Read more here

expected to jump 15-20 bps on govt's extra borrowing

may jump 15-20 basis points today, if RBI decides not to announce any open market operation support to help manage the government's borrowing programme. Read more here

Will 'guarantee' drive home loans after Covid-19?

According to Economic Times report, the home loan lenders have begun exploring mortgage guarantee products as they would like to cover their loans which are vulnerable to volatility in cash flows.

As heat rises, startups head to the deals table

The start-up companies were first to grasp the concept of virality and adopt work from policies than any other companies when India entered the coronavirus lockdown, a Livemint report said.