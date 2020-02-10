Top electronics firms catch Coronavirus, sales to plunge in future

The spread of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) in China could have an impact on the sales of top electronics companies and smartphone makers such as Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, especially those listed on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Business in China was scheduled to reopen on Monday.

However, reports suggest that some provinces and districts have asked companies not to resume work till March 1. Last year, India shipped 152.5 million units in 2019, becoming the largest smartphone market after China, according to the data from the International Data Corporation ...