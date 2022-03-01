Top headlines: Ayci declines AI CEO role; Indian student dies in Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci to pilot Air India as MD-CEO
Explained: Will Ilker Ayci's appointment as Air India CEO take off?
Robust GST collections likely in November, uncertainty about December
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
-
Turkey's Ilker Ayci declines Air India CEO role in setback for Tata Group
Former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci on Tuesday said he has declined the Tata Group's offer to be the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India as "some sections of the Indian media" have attempted to "colour" his appointment in an undesirable manner.
Ayci is considered to be close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an ally of Pakistan. Read more
Ukraine crisis: Karnataka student killed during shelling in Kharkiv
In first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning.
External Affairs Ministry confirmed the death of the Indian in a tweet.
"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said. Read more
GST collection up 18% YoY at over Rs 1.33 trn in Feb: FinMin
GST collections in February grew 18 per cent to over Rs 1.33 trillion in February even as the Omicron wave dented the month-on-month collection momentum.
This is for the fifth time in the current fiscal that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has crossed Rs 1.3 trillion-mark. Also, this is the first time, cess collection has crossed the Rs 10,000 crore-mark, signifying recovery in certain key sectors, especially automobile sales, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. Read more
Maruti Suzuki sales decline marginally in February to 164,056 units
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a marginal drop in total wholesales at 164,056 units in February.
The company had sold 164,469 units in February 2021, MSI said in a regulatory filing. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU