Top headlines: Ayci declines AI CEO role; Indian student dies in Ukraine

Turkey's Ilker Ayci declines CEO role in setback for Tata Group

Former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci on Tuesday said he has declined the Tata Group's offer to be the chief executive officer and managing director of as "some sections of the Indian media" have attempted to "colour" his appointment in an undesirable manner.

Ayci is considered to be close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an ally of Pakistan. Read more

Ukraine crisis: Karnataka student killed during shelling in Kharkiv

In first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning.

External Affairs Ministry confirmed the death of the Indian in a tweet.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said. Read more

GST collection up 18% YoY at over Rs 1.33 trn in Feb: FinMin

in February grew 18 per cent to over Rs 1.33 trillion in February even as the Omicron wave dented the month-on-month collection momentum.

This is for the fifth time in the current fiscal that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has crossed Rs 1.3 trillion-mark. Also, this is the first time, cess collection has crossed the Rs 10,000 crore-mark, signifying recovery in certain key sectors, especially automobile sales, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. Read more

Maruti Suzuki sales decline marginally in February to 164,056 units

The country's largest car maker (MSI) on Tuesday reported a marginal drop in total wholesales at 164,056 units in February.

The company had sold 164,469 units in February 2021, MSI said in a regulatory filing. Read more