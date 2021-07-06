Top headlines: GST collections fall below Rs 1 trn; Amfi rejigs categories

rejig: NMDC, SAIL, BoB, 4 other stocks enter large cap category

In the latest reclassification exercise by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), public sector companies such as NMDC, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Bank of Baroda have been pushed to the large cap category from the mid cap segments.

Others such as Adani Total Gas, Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Honeywell Automation India too have been moved to the large-cap category. Read here

collections fall below Rs 1-trn mark after eight months in June

Goods and services tax collections fell below the Rs 1-trillion mark for the first time in nine month in June to a 10-month low, as economic activity got disrupted due to the second Covid-19 wave, official data showed.

However, experts say the collections are better than expected and will provide a cushion to the government to ramp up spending, going forward. Read here

Amid cabinet reshuffle buzz, Thawarchand appointed Karnataka Governor

Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique. The development comes at a time when Union cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place on July 8, according to agency ANI. Read here

Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

As crowds throng hill stations, markets, govt warns gains will be nullified

The government on Tuesday cautioned that people roaming in hill stations and markets without following COVID-19-appropriate behaviours can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far.

Stressing that the pandemic was not yet over, an official described the images of large numbers of people thronging popular hill stations as "frightening". Read here.