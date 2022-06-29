Top headlines: GST on casinos deferred; marketing freedom to oil producers

-
Govt approves deregulation of sale of domestically-produced crude oil
The government on Wednesday decided to give marketing freedom to domestic crude oil producers, allowing them to sell oil to whosoever they want.
Briefing reporters on the decisions taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the Cabinet approved deregulation of the sale of domestically produced crude oil. Read more
About dozen states seek extension of GST compensation; no decision taken
About a dozen states cutting across party lines on Wednesday pitched for extending the mechanism to compensate states for revenue lost from the implementation of GST beyond June 30, but no decision was taken.
Briefing reporters about deliberations at the two-day meeting of the GST Council here, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said finance and other ministers of 16 states spoke on the compensation issue. Read more
GST Council defers tax on casinos, lottery; GoM to re-deliberate by July 15
The GST Council on Wednesday deferred decision on levying a 28 per cent tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery pending more consultations with stakeholders, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
A group of ministers headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been asked to consider submissions of stakeholders again on the valuation mechanism and submit its report by July 15, she told reporters here. Read more
Twitter gets time till July 4 to comply with all orders of IT ministry
The government has issued a notice to Twitter to comply with all its past orders by July 4, an official source said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT has set a deadline of July 4, failing which Twitter may lose intermediary status, which means it will be liable for all the comments posted on its platform. Read more
