Top headlines: India's Q3 GDP grows 5.4%; Madhabi Puri Buch new Sebi chief

India's GDP grows 5.4% in Q3, estimated to rise 8.9% in FY22

India's economy expanded 5.4% in the October-December quarter, showed government data on Monday.

The economy expanded 20.1% in the April-June quarter and 8.4% in July-September, mostly because of weak performances in the same quarters in 2020 when the pandemic took hold.

The National Statistical Office’s (NSO’s) second advance estimates for FY22 pegged the current fiscal year’s real gross domestic product (real GDP) growth at 8.9%, compared with 9.2% projected in the first advance estimates. Read more

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed chairperson for a term of three years

Madhabi Puri Buch has on Monday been appointed as the chairperson for market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved Buch's appointment for an initial period of three years. Her tenure as a whole-time member of ended in October 2021.

Puri Buch will be the first woman to head the securities market regulator, which has evolved to become one of the most important institutions in the financial market ecosystem. She is also the first person from the private sector to head Read more

India's April-January rises to 58.9% of FY22 target: Govt

The central government's at end-January worked out at 58.9 per cent of the annual budget target for 2021-22, according to official data released on Monday.

The was 66.8 per cent of Revised Estimate (RE) of 2020-21 during the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Read more

to remain suspended till further orders, says DGCA

Scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India will remain suspended till further orders, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday.

In partial modification of circular dated 26.11.2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the aviation regulator said DGCA said in the circular. Read more