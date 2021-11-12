Top headlines: Oct retail inflation up marginally; Hindalco Q2 net surges

Oct retail rises marginally to 4.48%; Sept IIP slows to 3.1%



Retail inched up to 4.48 per cent in October due to an uptick in food prices, government data showed on Friday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based was at 4.35 per cent in September and 7.61 per cent in October 2020. Read more

Q2 PAT all-time high at 3,417 cr, up 9-fold YoY

Ltd, the Aditya Birla Group's metal flagship firm, on Friday reported a multifold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,417 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The results were driven by an exceptional performance by Novelis and India business, supported by favourable macros, strategic product mix, higher volumes and stability in operations. Read more

Vodafone Idea's Q2 loss narrows to Rs 7,145 cr; ARPU rises 5% qoq to Rs 109

Debt-ridden telecom operator Ltd (VIL) on Friday reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 7,144.6 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of an increase in mobile services tariff and cost optimisation.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 7,218.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year 2020-21. Read more

Paytm's mega $2.5-billion IPO to mint 350 new millionaires in India

Indian electronics engineer Siddharth Pandey will become a millionaire after the country's biggest ever public issue, but he says he had to overcome his father's opposition to join fintech firm when it was a fledgling start-up nine years ago.

About 350 current and ex-employees will each have a net worth of at least Rs 1 crore ($134,401.38) after Paytm's $2.5 billion IPO, a source in the company told Reuters. Many, like Pandey, will become dollar millionaires when the company lists next week. Read more