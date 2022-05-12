Top headlines: Ultratech's Ambuja bid, Delhivery may hit a valuation hurdle

-
Delhivery aims IPO for Q1 as market sentiment improves for large offerings
Delhivery raises Rs 2,346 cr from anchor investors as IPO opens today
Delhivery may hit a valuation hurdle amid near term concerns: Brokerages
JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal bets $4.5 bn of his wealth on Ambuja Cements
India's largest cement firm, Ultratech Cement, has joined the race to acquire the Holcim stake in Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary, ACC. UltraTech — part of the Aditya Birla Group — submitted a non-binding bid on Wednesday.
Swiss multinational Holcim, which manufactures building material, is exiting India by selling its 63.19% stake in Ambuja Cements. Read more here
RBI may 'kill excess demand' in economy in six-eight months
With inflation remaining at elevated levels, central banks around the world, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will kill excess demand in economy over the next six to eight months, sources in the know said.
They also indicated that there could be a rate hike in June, when the inflation forecast for the current financial year would be raised. Read more here
Will invest $20 bn; plan to grow revenue to $80 bn: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal
The $30-billion Vedanta group is set for an aggressive growth plan even as it enters newer areas such as semiconductor fabs. Chairman Anil Agarwal speaks to Surajeet Das Gupta on the group’s ambitious plans and more. Read the interview here
Push to Gatishakti: Centre firms up screening of public-funded projects
Government departments and ministries will have to screen all public-funded projects with a budgetary outlay of more than Rs 500 crore to ensure such projects have components of logistics and infrastructure connectivity, before it receives the nod from the Union Cabinet.
The finance ministry, in a recent directive seen by Business Standard, stated that all public-funded projects will have to be examined by an inter-ministerial body — Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti. Read more here
Logistics services provider Delhivery is raising Rs 5,235 crore in an initial public offer (IPO) to fund its organic and inorganic growth initiatives.
The company, which is the largest integrated logistics player by revenue, is eyeing steady growth in the Indian logistics sector, as well as market-share gains in the organised space. Read more here
