JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Vedanta cuts aluminium making cost by 10% to $1,852 a tonne in Q2
Business Standard

Trade deficit narrows to $11.01 billion in October on lower oil imports

Oil imports fell 31.74 per cent to $9.63 billion in October from $14.11 billion in the year-ago period

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

trade deficit
Representative Image

India's trade deficit narrowed to $11.01 billion in October from $18.0 billion a year ago, helped by lower oil imports, the trade ministry said on Friday.

Oil imports fell 31.74 per cent to $9.63 billion in October from $14.11 billion in the year-ago period.

Merchandise exports fell 1.11 per cent to $26.38 billion in October compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 16.31 per cent at $37.39 billion, the data showed.
First Published: Fri, November 15 2019. 19:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU