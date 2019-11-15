Trade deficit narrows to $11.01 billion in October on lower oil imports

-
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court agrees to hear petition against DRI norms on exports
Exports drop 6% to $26.13 bn in August; trade deficit narrows to $13.45 bn
India's September trade deficit narrows to $10.86 bn, oil imports fall 18%
Trade deficit at 6-month high of $15.4 bn over increasing oil, gold imports
India's exports up 3.93% in May; trade deficit widens to $15.36 bn
-
India's trade deficit narrowed to $11.01 billion in October from $18.0 billion a year ago, helped by lower oil imports, the trade ministry said on Friday.
Oil imports fell 31.74 per cent to $9.63 billion in October from $14.11 billion in the year-ago period.
Merchandise exports fell 1.11 per cent to $26.38 billion in October compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 16.31 per cent at $37.39 billion, the data showed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU