Trade unions to go on strike on May 22 against labour laws suspension

Ten central trade unions on Friday gave a call for a nationwide strike on May 22 to protest against the suspension of labour laws by some states during the lockdown period, and also decided to take the matter to International Labour Organization (ILO).
“The joint platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) in their meeting held on May 14, took note of the critical situation for the working people in the country during the lockdown period and decided to enhance united actions to meet the challenge,” a statement by 10 CTUs said.
ALSO READ: More than 80% Indian households lost income during lockdown, says study
“The joint platform has decided to observe nationwide protest day against the anti-worker and anti-people onslaughts of the government on May 22, 2020.”
While Uttar Pradesh has suspended major labour laws, Madhya Pradesh has tweaked some rules amid the lockdown to spur economic activities.
