Trade unions to go on strike on May 22 against labour laws suspension

While Uttar Pradesh has suspended major labour laws, Madhya Pradesh has tweaked some rules amid the lockdown to spur economic activities.

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Left parties supporters block the traffic on the Dak Bangalow road in support of the nationwide strike called by ten trade unions in protest against the alleged anti-people policies of the Centre, in Patna.

Ten central trade unions on Friday gave a call for a nationwide strike on May 22 to protest against the suspension of labour laws by some states during the lockdown period, and also decided to take the matter to International Labour Organization (ILO).

“The joint platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) in their meeting held on May 14, took note of the critical situation for the working people in the country during the lockdown period and decided to enhance united actions to meet the challenge,” a statement by 10 CTUs said.

“The joint platform has decided to observe nationwide protest day against the anti-worker and anti-people onslaughts of the government on May 22, 2020.”

While Uttar Pradesh has suspended major labour laws, Madhya Pradesh has tweaked some rules amid the lockdown to spur economic activities.
