Trade unions to go on strike on May 22 against labour laws suspension

Ten on Friday gave a call for a nationwide strike on May 22 to protest against the suspension of by some states during the period, and also decided to take the matter to International Labour Organization (ILO).



“The joint platform of (CTUs) in their meeting held on May 14, took note of the critical situation for the working people in the country during the period and decided to enhance united actions to meet the challenge,” a statement by 10 CTUs said.





“The joint platform has decided to observe nationwide protest day against the anti-worker and anti-people onslaughts of the government on May 22, 2020.”



While Uttar Pradesh has suspended major labour laws, has tweaked some rules amid the to spur economic activities.

