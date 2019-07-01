Trade war making Taiwanese firms move from China to India: Tien Chung-Kwang

Taiwan’s Ambassador to India Tien Chung-Kwang tells Subhayan Chakraborty that his country will continue to discuss a free trade agreement (FTA) with India despite New Delhi’s reluctance to sign new trade deals. Edited excerpts: Taiwanese manufacturers want to move to India.

Why is that? The trade war between the United States and China is making Taiwanese businesses think about whether to continue in China or move out. They also want less political interference in their business. India is an obvious choice as such interference is least here, and everything goes ...