Trai integrates DND 2.0 and MyCall apps with Umang platform for Android

Umang is a single platform for all citizens to access pan India e-governance services

Kiran Rathee 

Representative Image

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has integrated its MyCall and DND 2.0 apps on the Umang (Unified mobile application for new-age governance) platform for Android users. It will be available for iPhone users in future but no timeframe has been given by the regulator for that.

Umang is a single platform for all citizens to access pan India e-governance services. Currently, Umang has over 5 million downloads and Trai apps individually have more than 400,000 downloads.

Trai has integrated the apps on Umang platform in order to increase the reachability. The app was launched by Trai Chairman RS Sharma, who is set to retire on August 9.

There has been a tussle between Apple and Trai regarding the DND (do not disturb) app. Although the app has been launched over a year ago, it is not available on iPhones. Apple has cited privacy of customers as a reason to not allow the app on its app store. However, sources now say that a solution might be in the offing soon for the users of the iPhone also.

DND app enables smartphone users to register their mobile number under the DND and report spam messages or calls to avoid pesky communications.

First Published: Tue, August 07 2018. 13:44 IST

