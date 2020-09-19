Trai issues fresh tariff disclosure norms to bring in transparency

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday issued fresh norms for advertisement of tariff plans by mobile operators in order to bring in more transparency for users.



“It has been observed that measures adopted by telecom service providers are not transparent as they should be and some providers are not prominently highlighting additional terms and conditions. They are also collating the terms and conditions applicable to various tariffs on a single webpage and the relevant information either gets lost in the maze of detail or becomes ambiguous and incomprehensible to consumers,” the directive said.



has now directed telcos to publish, within 15 days, each tariff plan for postpaid and prepaid subscribers, service area wise. They must offer full information to subscribers at customer care centres, points of sales, retail outlets, websites, and apps with requisite disclosures. The operators have been asked to submit to a compliance report within 15 days. They will also have to ensure continued compliance by way of self-certificate by the seventh of the month after each quarter ends.



On tariff advertisements, Trai has directed firms to prominently highlight additional terms and conditions.