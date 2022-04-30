Trai may have to discuss and rethink its proposals on 5G spectrum

The Digital Communica­tions Commission (DCC) is believed to have discussed and referred back on Friday some of the recommendations made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on 5G spectrum.

Considering that the government is planning for auctions to be held in June, sources say the DCC’s letter is expected to be sent to the regulator in a few days. While details of the issues that were flagged by the DCC in the meeting are not clear, a Department of Telecomm­unications (DoT) committee set up for this purpose has made some wide-ranging recommendations ...