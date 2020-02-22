Trai moots market share math for mobile and internet service providers

In a bid to reform transfer and merger of licences, the Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday suggested both revenue and subscriber base would determine the overall market share of mobile and internet service providers (ISPs). It also proposed that for services like national and international long-distance telephony, only revenue would be considered for the market share calculation of ISPs.

Though may consider it a reformative step, experts are of the view that with only three private players in the market, these reforms are too little, too late.

“These definitions and separation made sense when there were more players, but now such measures are of hardly any use as there are only three private players,” said an independent expert said.

These measures are mainly to curb anti-competitive issues, which may arise out of mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

suggested that both number of subscribers and (AGR) be considered for determining the market share in the case of services like access, internet, and VSAT (very small aperture terminal).

Only AGR should be considered for calculating the market share for other services, such as national and international long-distance calls, and resale of international private leased circuits, it suggested. The authority recommended guidelines explicitly mention that consequent upon payment of the market-determined price for spectrum, such spectrum is treated as liberalised, or technology neutral.

It reiterated its earlier suggestion that if a transferor company holds part of spectrum, which has been assigned against entry fee, the resultant entity is liable to pay differential amount for the spectrum assigned against the entry fee paid by the transferor company, from the date that the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) approves the transfer/merger.

The sector regulator also suggested the one-year timeline, which currently allows for transfer/merger of licenses in different service areas after the National Company Law Tribunal nod, should exclude time spent by companies in pursuing any litigation on account of which the final approval to a merger is delayed.

It said the guidelines on transfer/merger of licenses should not explicitly mention the spectrum caps and instead be linked to the relevant clause of the license.

Trai’s recommendations on reforming the guidelines for transfer and merger of telecom licences came months after the telecom department in May 2019 sought its views on enabling simplification and fast-tracking of approvals. The suggestions range from market share mathematics to approval timelines, and other terms.