JUST IN
India's top multiplex chains bank on festive season to bring cheer back
Slow GST portal: CBIC mulls extending Sept returns filing due date
We will have to wait and watch political developments in UK: Piyush Goyal
MoUs worth Rs 1,53,000 crore signed at DefExpo 2022, says official
India suffered income loss of $159 bn due to extreme heat in 2021: Report
53% IT professionals may resign to pursue new job within next year: Report
Fresh formal job creation falls below 1-million mark in August: EPFO
UP eyes bigger pie of millet exports, plans to expand jowar acreage
Pulses, onion won't see price hike this year; have adequate stock: Govt
Milk scheme benefits more than 800,000 producers in Rajasthan: Official
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India's top multiplex chains bank on festive season to bring cheer back
Business Standard

Draft telecom Bill: Trai opposed to regulation of OTT platforms

Has communicated this to the telecom dept

Topics
TRAI  | Telecom | OTT

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

OTT Platforms
Sources said Trai had reiterated its earlier stance, in September 2020, that no regulatory intervention was needed for OTT service, and instead batted for market forces to respond to the situation

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is not in favour of regulation for over-the-top (OTT) communication service providers written into the telecom Bill, sources have told Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TRAI

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 00:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.