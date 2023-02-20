JUST IN
Business Standard

Make digital infra mandatory in building plans, Trai tells govt

Trai will bring out a consultation paper to further strengthen digital inclusion, looking at three key aspects of devices, connectivity and literacy

Topics
TRAI  | Telecom | BIS

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

telecom, telecom towers

The Telecom Regulatory Auth­ority of India (Trai) on Monday released its recommendations on “Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity”.

The emphasis of the recomm­e­n­d­ations is on providing a framework for creation of an ecosystem for Digital Connectivity Infrastr­ucture (DCI) to be an intrinsic part of building development plans similar to other building services such as water, electricity or Fire Safety System, Trai said.

Officials said the latest move was also necessitated by the ongoing roll-out of the 5G network, which has shown steps are need­ed to maintain seamless 5G exp­erience specifically inside buildings as higher frequencies have a lower ability to penetrate walls.

“Provisions for mandating DCI inside the buildings, its maintenance and timely upgrade should be incorporated in the builder-buyer agreement for covering it under the jurisdiction of Rera [Real Estate (Regulation and Dev­elopment) Act] and its enforceab­ility by the Trai,” Trai has said.

DCI is to be co-designed and co-created along with building development through collaborations among various stakeholders including owner or developer or builder, service providers, infrastructure providers, DCI professionals and authorities at various urban/local bodies.

Trai had also proposed a new chapter on “Digital Connectivity Infrastructures in Buildings” be included in Model Building By-Laws (MBBL) 2016 by modifying and updating existing provisions issued by Town and Country Planning Organisation of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in March 2022.

Trai to issue consultation paper

Trai will bring out a consultation paper to further strengthen digital inclusion, looking at three key aspects of devices, connectivity and literacy.

The consultation paper on the issue is expected to be released in coming months, TRAI Chairman P D Vaghela said on the sidelines of India Digital Summit 2023, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The consultation paper on anvil is expected to look at three key aspects — devices, connectivity and literacy.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 22:32 IST

`
