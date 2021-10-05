Tribunal order on spectrum dues: Telecom dept says its reconsidering appeal

The department of telecommunications (DoT) told the on Tuesday that it is reconsidering its decision to proceed with the appeal filed against a tribunal order in April 2019 on the issue of recovery of one-time spectrum user charges (SUC) from companies to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore.

It has requested the court to give the government four weeks so that it can take an “informed decision” whether to proceed with its appeal against an order by Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal.

The move is significant, as there are pending cases between telecom companies and the government in various courts involving substantial amount of financial dues. According to sources, the number of cases go to over 200 in the itself. A DoT study done a few years ago said the total number of cases is as high as 2,800. These apart from the big ones include other financial demands made by DoT and challenged by telcos, disputes on interpretation of the notifications and the law and appeals reversing a decision of a lower court.

DoT, in an affidavit before the Supreme Court, has said that it has taken a decision to review, as the sector is going through financial crises. It has pointed out that despite government measures most operators are making financial losses. It told the court that the cabinet in September cleared a telecom package to ensure viability of companies and prevent a monopolistic situation in the sector.

DoT officials who have worked in the department say that earlier no attempt was made by them to redress the issues through an out of court settlement mechanism. Lawyers involved in the cases say that the approach of the department was always adversarial. But senior officials who have worked in DoT say that with so many telecom scams emanating officers prefer to play safe rather than go for settlement out of court and face scrutiny later on by the CAG or other government agencies. Lawyers representing the government say that telcos aware that they will save he amount of money continue to appeal to a higher court until they get a judgment in their favour.

However DoT is now considering utilizing the disputes through a scheme akin to “Vivad Se Vishwas” scheme which would substantially reduce the litigation in the country. That move many say could be a fundamental change in resolving this growing contentious issue.

The matter came to a head with the imposing directing telecom companies to pay past AGR dues with interest as well as penalty on interest which virtually crippled and out many companies.