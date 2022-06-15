UAE to suspend exports, re-exports of Indian wheat for four months: Report

UAE's Ministry of Economy has ordered the suspension of exports and re-exports of wheat and wheat flour originating from India for four months, a media report said on Wednesday.

According to Emirates agency WAM, companies wishing to export or re-export Indian wheat that was imported to the before May 13, when the suspension began, must first apply to the ministry.

The companies need to submit all documents and files that help verify the shipment's data regarding its origin, date of transaction, and any other documents that the ministry may require in this regard.

The ministry cited international developments that have affected trade flows as the reason behind the move, the report added.

The resolution applies to all wheat varieties: hard, ordinary, soft wheat, and flour.

The report said that the export permit issued to companies is valid for 30 days from the date of issuance and must be submitted to the relevant customs department to complete the procedures for exporting the shipment out of the .

On May 14, New Delhi banned wheat exports in a surprise move but said it would allow overseas shipments backed by already issued letters of credit (LCs) and to countries that request supplies "to meet their food security needs".