UGC notifies new regulations on PhD degrees, here's what has changed

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced new regulations on PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) degrees earlier this week called "University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022". These rules will replace the rules notified in 2016.

Under the new rules, has made a series of significant modifications to the eligibility requirements, admissions process, and evaluation methodologies governing doctoral programmes in colleges and universities.

According to the notification, the rules are applicable with the immediate effect. Here is a look at the new set of regualtions for PhD study:

Students who have completed a four-year undergraduate course will be eligible for direct admission to a doctorate programme.

Candidate should have a minimum of 75 per cent marks in “aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed”. In case the candidate does not have 75 per cent marks in a four-year undergraduate program, she has to pursue a one-year master’s programme and score at least 55 per cent.

The new Rules discontinue the M.Phil programme altogether. However, that will have no bearing on those holding or pursuing M.Phil degrees currently.

Universities and colleges will be free to admit students through the NET (National Eligibility Test)/JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) qualification route as well as entrance exams at the level of the institutions.

If an individual institution can holds its own entrance tests to admit students, then the candidates need not write the NET or similar exams. The “entrance test shall consist of 50 per cent research methodology and 50 per cent subject specific,” the rules say. Where the selection is done by entrance tests conducted by individual universities, a weightage of 70 per cent will be given to performance in the written test, and 30 per cent to the interview.

Entrance requirements for the new EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category have been relaxed by 5 per cent.

has introduced a new requirement for PhD scholars, irrespective of discipline, to train in teaching / education/ pedagogy/ writing related to their chosen subject during their doctoral period. They may also be assigned four to six hours per week of teaching/ research assistantship for conducting tutorial or laboratory work and evaluations.

It is no longer required to publish research articles in peer-reviewed publications or present in conferences.

Working professionals can now enrol in part-time PhD programmes. The institute will require a “No Objection Certificate (NOC)” from the appropriate authority in the organisation where the candidate is employed. The NOC should clearly mention that she is permitted to pursue studies on a part-time basis.

While talking to Business Standard about the new regulations, Kamlesh Vyas, Partner, Deloitte India said, " has brought in some major changes in the PhD program especially with respect to eligibility, publication of research papers, part time PhDs etc. The eligibility requirements have been simplified and streamlined with global practices where now those with a 4-year degree with research or distinction or other graduates after first year of Master degree program are eligible for PhD. The idea to allow part-time PhDs is another positive step which will open up opportunities for working people. Both these steps will enable many more people to undertake PhD. The concession to students from certain categories may lead to misuse and may affect quality of talent coming into the PhD programmes."

He further said that the decision to do away with requirements of research publication is another step in taking away something that created little value with mushrooming of ‘paid-for’ journals publishing anything and everything. This will help more people complete the PhDs they start, he said.

"Another positive step is to allow the faculty members to take up additional foreign scholars for supervision- this will attract research scholars to Indian higher education institutions. Also, the decision to allow women and people with disability additional time to complete their PhDs is a thoughtful one. ," Vyas told Business Standard.

However, Vyas also said that at an overall level, it is hoped that the new progressive regulations will lead to addressing the challenge of quantum and quality of resarch in India. "This will also contribute to addressing the challenge of shortage of faculty members in higher education in India in the next few years," he said to Business Standard.