UK exploring AI, fintech partnerships with India: High Commissioner Asquith

UK is exploring new partnerships with India in emerging areas like artificial intelligence (AI), financial technology (fintech), cybersecurity and e-mobility, said British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith.

In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Asquith said the UK was creating tech clusters in India to build these technologies and bring their applications to the market while it was also exploring cooperation in the area of defence to provide the next generation of future combat aircraft. Edited excerpts: How do you view the UK-India relations and what kind of partnerships ...