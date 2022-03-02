Ukraine crisis: United suspends Newark-Mumbai, San Francisco-Delhi flights

-
-
United Airlines has temporarily suspended flights between Newark-Mumbai and San Francisco-Delhi as it has stopped flying over Russian airspace. The airline continues to operate its flights from Chicago and Newark to Delhi.
At present Air India, American Airlines and United operate non-stop flights between India and the US. With other flights via West Asia and Europe also recording high occupancies, United's decision could lead to an increase in fares on India-US route. It will benefit Air India as well its aircraft continue to use the Russian airspace.
"United has temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace to operate our flights to and from Mumbai and Delhi," the airline said in a statement.
According to industry sources the flights are likely to be cancelled for next 3-4 days as the airline continues to evaluate the situation.
Air Canada continues to operate its flights to India as usual but its Montreal and Toronto-bound flights from Delhi are taking a technical halt in Dublin since the last few days after Rusia reciprocated with an airspace ban on Canadian airlines.
