JUST IN
Union Budget 2023: Individual taxpayers can expect some relief
Protests, appeals: Why India's fishing communities are up in arms
Will India become a net importer of wheat?
Bangladesh, Vietnam seen as competitors in textile and garment trade
Diversity in India Inc: Women got only 21 out of every 100 new jobs in FY22
India needs dedicated wing to release Green GDP estimates, says RBI article
Indians remitted $2.67 billion in August under LRS scheme, shows data
Solar manufacturing PLI to create 90 Gw addl capacity in India: R K Singh
Wheat price rise normal; have enough stocks to meet demand: Govt
66% CEOs in India expect recession in 2023; layoffs on the cards
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Protests, appeals: Why India's fishing communities are up in arms
Despite economic recovery, real rural wage growth remains flat in FY23
Business Standard

Union Budget 2023: Individual taxpayers can expect some relief

Experts caution that fiscal support alone may create artificial demand and jack up prices

Topics
Union Budget | Income tax | Tax Revenues

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

tax

The exercise for the last full Budget of the Modi government 2.0 has begun and its broad direction has been laid by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She recently said the next Budget will have to be “carefully structured" to sustain growth and contain inflation. She noted that India's biggest concern is the high energy prices in the near future.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 09:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.