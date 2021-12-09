Union Cabinet approves Rs 44,605-cr Ken-Betwa river inter-linking project

-
Ahead of elections to major North Indian states, the Union Cabinet on Monday approved the Rs 44,605-crore Ken-Betwa river inter-linking project. It also extended the rural housing scheme till March 2024 to clear all pending houses.
The Ken-Betwa river interlinking project promises to address the issue of water scarcity in the Bundelkhand region, spanning across Madhya Pradesh and poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. In UP and MP, it is expected to benefit many poverty-stricken regions.
Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to formally lay the foundation stone for the project in the next few weeks.
Of the Rs 44,605 crore for the project, central government support is of Rs 39,317 crore, covering a grant of Rs 36,290 crore and a loan of Rs 3,027 crore, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.
The Ken-Betwa project involves the transfer of water from the Ken river to the Betwa river through construction of the Daudhan dam and a canal linking the two rivers.
The project will ensure an annual irrigation in over 1.06 million hectares, drinking water supply to a population of about 6.2 million and generate 103 Mw of hydropower as well as 27 Mw of solar power. It is expected to be implemented in eight years with state-of-the-art technology.
“The project also comprehensively provides for environment management and safeguards. For this, a comprehensive landscape management plan is under finalisation by the Wildlife Institute of India,” an official statement said.
Meanwhile, on extension of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) (rural) for another three years, the total financial implication for construction of the remaining 15.6 million houses is expected to be Rs 2.17 trillion. Of this, the Centre’s share is projected at Rs 1.25 trillion over the next three years.
Under the PMAY-G, the Centre plans to build 29.5 million houses in rural areas of which 16.5 million houses have already been built.
“It is estimated that 20.2 million houses will be completed by the deadline of August 15, 2022. Therefore, to achieve the total target of 29.5 million houses, the scheme needs to be continued till March, 2024,” an official statement said.
