Unique charter: Will NaBFID remain a 100% government-owned entity?

This month, advertisements for managing directors and the senior management team for the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Develop­ment or NaBFID, should be out, signalling the start of a financial institution (FI) like no other the country has ever had.

For this and other reasons government managers associated with the NaBFID project are convinced it should remain a 100 per cent government-owned entity. This is somewhat different from what former economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj said when the NaBFID Bill was being tabled in Parliament earlier this year: ...