Universal basic income: Definitely seductive, but is it fiscally feasible?

Following the drubbing in the recently concluded state assembly elections, there is intense speculation over what the Narendra Modi-led government might announce in order to sway the electorate in the upcoming general elections. Several possibilities, such as a farm loan waiver or an income transfer along the lines of Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu, are being talked about.

Another possibility is that the government may announce a universal or quasi-universal basic income transfer. Former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian, who had earlier elaborated on the concept in the ...