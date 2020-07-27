Unlock 3: Ficci pushes for reopening international flights, metros

With the 'Unlock 2.0' set of guidelines set to hit their current deadline of July 31, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) has asked the government to reopen regular and metro rail systems. In a submission to the Home Ministry, the chamber has also pushed heavily for reopening of public life, including hotels, bars, cinema halls, sports venues and auditoriums.

has pushed for allowing Indian and Foreign airlines to operate between two countries as air travel begins on a reciprocal bilateral basis. It has suggested that passengers be allowed based on the Covid Negative Certificate issued by the country of origin. However, for this, airports need to provide support and resources to set up 'Safe Corridors' and put in place infrastructure such as Sample Collection Centre.

has also suggested that metro rail services across cities be started with less than 50 per cent capacity initially and gradually increased after requisite caution. The chamber has called for the promotion of contactless ticketing as far as possible, along with mandatory thermal screening at entry points and safe distancing between seats and/or berths in order to establish distance between travelers. Norms for switching between air conditioning and fresh air ventilation on underground stations would also need to be put in place, it said. Trains should also be prohibited from stopping in containment zones while all passengers and staff should wear masks and procedures for safe disposal of used mask should be followed.

However, with more autonomy now flowing to state government's in the fight against the pandemic, it is unlikely that most state governments open up metro services. Currently, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru host India's largest metro systems. These cities continue to see a fast uptick in cases with respective state governments not considering any relaxation in metro services.

The chamber has also suggested a risk analysis of sports and systematic lifting of restrictions. It has deemed sports played without physical contact, such as Shooting, Badminton, Tennis, Cricket and Archery as no-risk, while classifying those with limited physical contact such as Football, Volleyball, Handball and Hockey as low-risk. These should be allowed during Unlock 3.0, utilising one-third capacity of available infrastructure and after ensuring Standard Operating Protocols, said.

Phase II of Unlock began on July 1, under the guidelines and instructions of the MHA and the NDMA. Lockdown measures are only imposed in containment zones. In all other areas, most activities are permitted. Night curfews would be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all areas. State governments would be allowed to put suitable restrictions on all activities, but state borders are to remain open to all.

Inter- and intra-state travel is permitted. Limited international travel has been permitted as part of the Vande Bharat Mission. Shops are now permitted to allow more than five persons at a time. Educational institutions, metros, recreational activities are to remain closed till 31 July. Only essential activities are permitted in containment zones, while maintaining strict parameter control and "intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions". Further guidelines regarding usage of Aarogya Setu and masks were reiterated.