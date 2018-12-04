UP extends soft loan window for private sugar mills to December 10

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the the soft loan package window for Uttar Pradesh private sugar millers till 10 December to further ease the outstanding cane arrears.

Currently, about Rs 35 billion is pending on UP private mills as farmers outstanding pertaining to the 2017-18 crushing season, when total payables totalled more than Rs 354 billion against sugar production of 12 million tonnes (MT).

The state had announced the soft loan package of Rs 40 billion to help the private millers tide over their precarious payments situation after commercial banks had put the domestic sugar sector in the negative list owing to subdued market outlook brought about by market glut and low retail prices.

However, the state had attached tough conditions for the millers for applying under the scheme based on their balance sheets and payments ratio. This put out some top names in the state sugar sector, including Bajaj Hindusthan Group, Modi Group, Siimbhaoli Group etc, who collectively own more than Rs 15 billion.

Since only about Rs 26 billion worth of soft loans could be sanctioned for different sugar mills, the state government decided to extend the window to the remaining mills to avail of the benefit.

"We have extended the soft loan window to December 10, so that the applications in the pipeline are also processed. Since there was a long spell of holidays last month, several of the applications could not be taken up by bank," UP cane commissioner Sanjay Bhoosreddy told Business Standard. He also added since these loans are also above the amount of Rs 100 million each, they are aslo required to be cleared by the respective banks's boards as well.

He informed so far the banks had already cleared loans worth more than Rs 26 billion, while the state government had additionally approved subsidy of Rs 4.50 per quintal to private millers, which totalled around Rs 5 billion.

Till November 30, arrears worth Rs over 35 billion were pending on private millers, an industry source added. Pan India, the are to the tune of about Rs 60 billion currently.

Recently, the state cabinet retained the previous year's cane price of Rs 315 per quintal for common variety effective for the current crushing season as well, although the farmers had demanded it to be raised to almost Rs 400 per quintal, citing increase in farm input costs, including diesel, labour wages, fertiliser etc.

However, the private millers had expressed their inability to pay even at that level due to low sugar prices, export market squeeze, global market glut etc.

Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High is also hearing a petition filed by Association (UPSMA) challenging the tenability of cane State Advised Price (SAP) despite the central government announcing the cane Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) every year for all cane growing states. The petitioner said there was no logic behind SAP and that it was fixed arbitrarily.