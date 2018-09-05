UP govt awaiting central nod to metro projects totalling Rs 471 billion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday said the (DPR) of proposed metro rail services in three major cities of Agra, Kanpur and Meerut had been sent to the Centre for approval.

On January 17, the Adityanath cabinet had cleared the three proposed metro projects totalling about Rs 471 billion. The funds would be raised through share equity, debt and borrowings from financial institutions. Agra, Kanpur and Meerut metro rail projects would span investment of Rs 139.36 billion, Rs 183.42 billion and Rs 148.90 billion, respectively. The three metro services are projected to be operational by 2024.

Adityanath said his government was keen to expand metro services in other cities to add to the existing urban centres of Noida, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. He said the state had formed Rail Corporation (UPMRC) to centralise all operational and proposed metro rail services and speed up the projects.

“We have to plan the urban public transport system keeping in mind the needs of the next 50-100 years,” he said addressing a function to mark the first anniversary of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro Rail, which had over the past one year clocked 6,90,000 km, roughly equaling the distance of 17 round the earth trips.

Waxing eloquence on Lucknow Metro, the CM said it was earlier believed that the metro rail’s operational cost would be quite high, however, Lucknow Metro Rail had maintained a balance between its running cost and revenues.

“When Lucknow Metro project completes all its phases, it would be a big achievement for not only the city but the state as well,” Adityanath observed adding metro rail services had become a status symbol for the residents of a city that they aspired to have a similar network in their places.

Meanwhile, the CM inaugurated the ‘Lucknow Metro Day’ to mark the occasion, apart from unveiling its mascot and mobile app. In its first year, Lucknow Metro had added 3.45 million commuters, which is more than the population of Lucknow city.

Lucknow Metro’s Transport Nagar Depot, spread over 42 acres, is touted as the fastest constructed metro depot in India, which was completed in a record time of 15 months, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) managing director Kumar Keshav said.

Besides, LMRC is the first metro in the world to install roof cameras for continuous pantograph and overhead wire monitoring. It has also been awarded International British 'Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA)' Award 2018, 'Technology Sabha Award' (2018), 'Best Urban Mass Transit Special Award' (2017), 'International European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) Choice Prize' (2016), 'International Quality Summit Award' (2016), Best Metro Project for 'Excellence in Innovative Designs' (2016), 'Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Award' (2016), and many other prestigious national & international awards.