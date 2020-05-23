UP industrial power consumption inching towards pre-lockdown levels

Indicating a steady revival of industrial activities, the by the industrial estates in Uttar Pradesh is now inching towards the pre- levels.

Against the average daily of 8,630 megawatts (Mw) through the 518 state industrial feeders, which get uninterrupted 24-hour supply, in February 2020, the aggregate consumption had drastically fallen to 3,198 Mw or 37 per cent in April. At that time, only those units were allowed to operate, which dealt with essential commodities, such as food and medicines, or pertaining to continuous manufacturing processes.

With the revival of industries, the through industrial feeders stood at 7,246 Mw on Thursday (May 21), which is 84 per cent power consumption vis-à-vis February.

According to UP industrial development minister Satish Mahana, the speedy resumption of industrial activities is translating into rising power consumption. He extrapolated the statistics to the resumption of industrial activities by 85 per cent of industries already, and expressed confidence the remaining 15 per cent would join the league soon.

“The industrial units, which have resumed operations, are following the social distancing protocol,” he said adding the government was taking steps to facilitate the rebooting of the factories, which were shut following in March.

“We are also working towards attracting foreign investment,” Mahana said and observed once the industrial activities returned to normal, it would strengthen the state’s economy.

Besides, he claimed that the influx of skilled migrants from other states viz. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Karnataka etc, was proving to be a boon for UP.

For example, a majority of the cycle and rickshaw manufacturing units are based in Punjab, but the exodus of labour was adversely affecting them, while similar units in the state are now getting bulk orders, he claimed.

To woo global investors in the backdrop of top companies purportedly looking to exit China following Covid-19 outbreak, the UP government has already set up a dedicated panel to facilitate investment from the US, South Korea, and Japan.

UP infrastructure & industrial development commissioner (IIDC) Alok Tandon has constituted the panel, chaired by the Pradeshiya Industrial & Investment Corporation of UP (PICUP) managing director, with NOIDA additional chief executive officer (CEO) and two officials of state industry interface Udyog Bandhu as nominated members.

Tandon said the panel has been set up in view of Covid-19-induced global investor sentiment that is pointing to shifting of the base by various companies out of China to other countries, especially India. “With competitive and progressive investment-oriented policies in place, UP is ready to welcome new foreign investment supported by labour reforms and sector-specific policy interventions.”

UP micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and export promotion minister Sidharth Nath Singh had also interacted with a group of leading of the US, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand.