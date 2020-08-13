UP to expedite land acquisition for Kanpur, Agra metro rail projects

The has decided to expedite the land acquisition process for the Kanpur and Agra metro rail projects, which are collectively estimated to cost Rs 19,000 crore.

While, the nodal agency, UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), has started the civil work on the Kanpur metro, the work on the Agra project is expected to start soon. Last month, the Supreme Court (SC) had, with certain riders, cleared the Rs 8,380 crore Agra project, thus paving way for the mass rapid transit system (MRTS) in the city.

Presiding over a meeting in Lucknow on Thursday, UP chief secretary R K Tiwari directed officials to speedily settle all issues pertaining to making the land available for the two flagship projects.

In Kanpur, Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural and Technological University will hand over 3,000 sq mt of land to UPMRC for the metro project, so that the ongoing civil works progress unhindered. In lieu of this land, the varsity would be provided land in

Kanpur or in some other district.





Similarly, 21 hectares of land in Agra, which is notified as protected forest would be released for the metro project, while another piece of land would be notified as protected forest in the district to compensate for the green cover.

Besides, 8 hectares of land, under the possession of the 15th company of provincial armed constabulary (PAC) in Agra, would be provided for the metro project. The PAC would be offered another piece of land by the district administration after mutual consent.

Earlier, the SC had directed UPMRC to ensure plantation of 18,230 trees in Agra. The MRTS project in Agra, the third largest city of UP, is estimated to benefit nearly 2 million people.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Agra project was approved by the Union cabinet on February 28, 2019. On March 8, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually laid the foundation of the project.





The SC had appointed a Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to study the impact of the project from environmental consideration. A CEC team had visited Agra on January 15 and 16, 2020 for a detailed inspection of the alignment of the mega infra project.

In its report dated February 10, 2020, submitted to the SC, the CEC had expressed satisfaction with the implementation strategy and measures undertaken by UPMRC in implementing the Agra Metro project.

After considering the report and the petition filed by UPMRC, the SC in its recent order permitted the corporation to proceed with the Agra metro project. It will comprise 2 corridors - Sikandra to Taj East Gate - a 14 km route with 13 metro stations.





While the sxith station will be elevated, the seventh station will be located underground. The second corridor of 15.4 km will run from Agra Cantonment to Kalindi Vihar.