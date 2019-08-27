UP to woo investors Russia, Europe for proposed Defence Corridor

The government plans to organise meetings and roadshows in Russia and advanced European nations to seek investments for its proposed in the state.

Sources said chief minister Adityanath has asked the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials to prepare a plan for getting government and private from Japan, South, Korea, Russia, France, Germany, and other rich nations.

“The idea of sending delegation and holding roadshows in select foreign countries is in process and nothing has been finalised as yet. It will take final shape after getting the approval of the chief minister’s office (CMO),” said Satish Mahana, the state's industrial development minister.

He said the state will create a land bank for the Corridor, which is expected to attract investment to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore and generate 250,000 jobs. “The land bank will be created on the mutual agreement basis, for which the government will provide 25 per cent subsidy on land cost to ”

Over the past few weeks, Adityanath had met government and industry delegates from Israel, South Korea and Russia, and sought both cooperation and investment for the proposed UP Defence Corridor, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating UP Summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018.

Recently, Adityanath had directed officials for ensuring speedy availability of required land bank for the Corridor, which spans 6 nodes which are Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Chitrakoot.

According to UPEIDA CEO Awanish Kumar Awasthi, about 1,000 hectares of land had already been arranged, while the process for more such parcels were in pipeline.

The CM also instructed officials to make amendments in the UP Defence and Aerospace Manufacturing and Employment Policy 2018 for making it more development oriented and attractive for private sector. The proposed amendments are likely towards subsidy component on land cost, interest payment on land, state goods and services tax (SGST), electricity duty holiday etc.

“There are some central policies related to the defence sector, which are being finalised. We are awaiting these policies, so that we take the process forward in the state,” Mahana had earlier told this newspaper.

So far, UP had already signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 4,000 crore with public and private sector companies for investment in the Defence Corridor, while 5,000 hectares had been identified for acquisition.