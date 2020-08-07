Ups and downs of Indian video business: Covid-19 to hit revenue growth

Take a look at the video business from the perspective of a broadband connection. The number of streaming video, or over-the-top (OTT), brands in India has gone up from 36 in 2017 to 60 in June this year.

However, OTT revenues are expected to remain steady at just over Rs 8,000 crore. Of this, Google’s YouTube gets the largest share (43 per cent), and Disney Hotstar and Netflix follow at a distant second and third (see charts). While Covid will adversely impact online video’s revenue growth in 2020, the market is estimated to grow by a compounded annual rate of 25 per ...