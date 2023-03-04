JUST IN
US, Indian navies hold sixth meeting on aircraft carrier technology
However, the Indian Navy is keen to work with the US Navy and to pick up its operational practices and expertise in carrier-borne operations

navy | Indian Navy | US Navy

Ajai Shukla 

With India’s military still undecided about whether to build a second indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-2), or to make do with its two current 45,000-tonne carriers – INS Vikramaditya bought from Russia, and the first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-1), called INS Vikrant, which was built in Cochin – experts from the Indian and US navies met in Delhi last week to discuss cooperating on aircraft carrier technology.

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 22:16 IST

