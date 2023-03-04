US, Indian navies hold sixth meeting on aircraft carrier technology

With India’s military still undecided about whether to build a second indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-2), or to make do with its two current 45,000-tonne carriers – INS Vikramaditya bought from Russia, and the first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-1), called INS Vikrant, which was built in Cochin – experts from the Indian and US navies met in Delhi last week to discuss cooperating on aircraft carrier technology.