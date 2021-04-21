US currency list move an intrusion in RBI policy space: Commerce secretary

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive sectors may have been disappointed
-
Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan on Tuesday said the United States’ move to keep India on its currency manipulator watchlist is an intrusion into the policy space of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
“I personally don’t understand its rationale or economic logic,” he said.
“It is the mandate of the central bank to provide stability in the currency, as a result of which central banks buy and sell foreign currency. Our overall reserves have been fairly steady at $500-600 billion. We are not accumulating reserves. We have a steady pattern of reserves that fluctuates, based on market based transactions. The central bank’s activity in the foreign exchange market has been perfectly balanced and completely legitimate and within the accepted monetary policy mandate of the central banks across the world,” Wadhawan told reporters at a virtual briefing.
Exports outlook
The commerce secretary said he expects robust growth in exports in FY22 despite the disruption caused by the second wave of Covid. “I am quite positive and hopeful that in 2021-22, we will be in solid positive territory,” he said.
Container shortage
Pawan Agarwal, special secretary in the logistics division of the ministry of commerce and industry, said the shortage of containers has been eased in the country. Agarwal said to improve availability of containers, India is looking at manufacturing containers domestically.
Meanwhile, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal chaired a meeting with various Export Promotion Councils to resolve the issues related to outbound shipments and urged them to set higher target for merchandise exports, to reach $400 billion, up 25 per cent YoY in 2021-22.
He said exports’ performance has been good during the first two weeks of April
An official present at the meeting said that localized lockdowns and curfew in major cities due to the second wave of the pandemic is unlikely to have a massive impact on the country's outbound shipments as factories are up and running and deliveries are not yet halted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU