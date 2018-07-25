US designs waiver plan for India to purchase weaponry from Russia

Both the US houses of Congress, the Senate and the House of Representatives, have jointly drafted legislation that will allow President Donald Trump to exempt close partners such as India from sanctions for buying weaponry from Russia. The National Defense Authorization Act, 2019 (NDAA 2019), the agreed version of which was finalised on Monday, imposes conditions for the grant of a sanctions waiver by the US president.

Section 1294 of the NDAA 2019 mandates that the waiver must promote “the national security interests of the United States”. Secondly, it should not ...