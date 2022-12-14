JUST IN
Vaishnaw says Railways' expenses high, hints at no senior citizen allowance
US economic woes take Christmas sales sheen off Surat diamond industry

Festive orders, sales in December down by 15-20% over last year

US economy | Christmas | Surat

Vinay Umarji  |  Ahmedabad 

diamonds

Layoffs by tech majors and rising interest rates in the United States have taken a toll on Christmas season exports by India’s cut & polished diamond industry this year.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 15:18 IST

