US-Iran tensions, coronavirus to pull down rice exports by 20%: Report

The US-Iran standoff and the recent coronavirus outbreak in China are among a gamut of major geopolitical and domestic factors which are likely to pull down Indian rice exports by 18-20 per cent this year.

Export of rice especially basmati, to Iran, valued at $1.5 billion in FY19, continue to weather uncertainty following US sanctions on its crude oil last year. Iran accounts for 25-30 per cent of annual Indian rice shipments.

Rice exports, which posted a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 14 per cent between 2010 and 2019, have been severely hit by negative geopolitics, tighter trade norms and higher minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government.

India is the world’s largest rice exporter accounting for 25 per cent of global share, while the commodity contributes 2 per cent to the overall Indian export basket.

According to a report by US-based trade finance company Drip Capital, rice exports this year have seen a decline across the globe with a major dip reported from West Asia due to geopolitical tensions. The report is based on the analysis of proprietary data and on-ground conversation with exporters, apart from Indian rice shipments, with basmati rice occupying a major share.

“YTD (year to date) exports so far are looking bleak with Iran, the biggest export market, seeing a 22 per cent fall in shipments,” Drip Capital co-founder and co-CEO Pushkar Mukewar said.

Mumbai-based rice trader and exporter Devendra Vora said rice shipments had been tepid since October 2019 due to the US-Iran crisis with no respite in sight.

“Annual to Iran is to the tune of more than 10 million tonnes (MT) and there is a strong possibility of shipments falling by almost 2 MT to the region,” he told Business Standard, adding that Indian traders, who were holding rice stocks, were staring at a loss.

Meanwhile, Gurnam Arora, joint managing director, Kohinoor Foods, said since Iran was the major destination for Indian rice exports, it would certainly reflect in lower shipments. “I see a 20 per cent dip in rice exports this year given the adverse global market sentiments, which have now been accentuated by the coronavirus outbreak and reflecting in slowing international trade.”

According to him, many other international markets for Indian rice had been down over the past several months.

Meanwhile, Haryana is India’s top basmati rice exporting state with a CAGR of 3 per cent during 2016-19, shipping $2,410 million in FY19 alone. Gujarat is second with shipments of $1,106 million in FY19. The state had posted an impressive CAGR of 47 per cent during2016-19. Other major contributing states are Delhi, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Arora suggested that the central government should hold discussions with Brazil for promoting rice exports. “If the government pushes the matter properly, there is a possibility of almost a MT of rice shipments to Brazil, which is a big consumer of food grain, including rice and wheat. This would partly cushion the prospective loss to Indian exporters,” he said.

The four months post-harvest (Dec–Mar) show over 40 per cent of annual exports as compared to the rest of the year. However, the current fiscal year’s exports have been trending much below previous years’ performance.

Apart from Iran, other export markets viz. UAE (33 per cent), Nepal (23 per cent), Yemen (2 per cent), Senegal (90 per cent) and Bangladesh (94 per cent) also showed dip in rice shipments.

Rice exports to a few countries logged some growth, such as Saudi Arabia (4 per cent), Iraq (10 per cent), Benin (8 per cent) and the USA (4 per cent).