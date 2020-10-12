'Quad' nations ready to work with others for free, open Indo-Pacific: US

-
ALSO READ
India, US, Japan, Australia hold meet on Indo-Pacific under Quad framework
Quad nations to boost coordination to counter China in Indo-Pacific
Quad nations to focus on ways to thwart China's aggression In Indo-Pacific
Quad seeks to establish, promote, secure Indo-Pacific: Trump administration
Second ministerial meeting under 'Quad' likely in Tokyo next month
-
An informal grouping bringing together India, Australia and Japan with the United States could be opened to other countries that support a "free and open Indo-Pacific region", U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Beigun said on Monday.
Washington has been pushing for closer collaboration among the members of the so-called Quad grouping as a bulwark against China's growing regional influence.
"The Quad is a partnership driven by shared interests, not binding obligations, and is not intended to be an exclusive grouping," Beigun said in remarks prepared for delivery at an India-U.S. forum in Delhi, where he was beginning a three-day visit. "Any country that seeks a free and open Indo-Pacific and is willing to take steps to ensure that, should be welcome to work with us."
The Quad partners could deepen engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries and cooperate in defending freedom of the seas, he said.
China has denounced the Quad as an attempt to contain its development and urged the United States to drop its "Cold War mentality".
Beigun is holding talks with Indian government leaders to lay the ground for an annual dialogue between the two countries' top diplomats and defence leaders expected later this month.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will likely fly to Delhi for the "2 plus 2" dialogue with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a government source in Delhi said.
U.S. calls for deeper engagement come at a time when India is locked in a military stand-off with China along their disputed Himalayan border. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash in June and the two sides have since mobilised thousands of troops in close proximity, raising fears of a wider conflict over a region where they fought a brief but bloody war in 1962.
New Delhi, wary of further antagonising China, has been careful to avoid being drawn into U.S.-led alliances. But Beigun said the United States had no plans to impinge on India's strategic autonomy, but to forge a relationship based on shared interests.
"We do not seek to change India's traditions. Rather we want to explore how to empower them and India's ability to defend its own sovereignty and democracy and to advance Indian interests, across the Indo-Pacific region," he said.
The United States has over the past decade or two emerged as one of India's top arms suppliers, replacing Russia.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU