US' withdrawal of GSP benefits from India smells of lobbyist's hand

The withdrawal of the duty-free access scheme by the US, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers took over for a second term, may have been owing to persuasion by the world’s largest medical device association, AdvaMed, which is lobbying for ending price controls by India, but “after elections”.

In a letter to US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer, AdvaMed had suggested deferring the withdrawal of the benefits of the Generalised System of Preferences to India “until after the general elections are over and a new ...