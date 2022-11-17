JUST IN
India, Australia to identify companies in critical mineral space
Top 300 drug brands to now have QR codes on label for ensuring authenticity
Chemicals & petrochemicals industry must adopt safety measures: Govt
Udan levy on airlines to double from Jan due to inflation, route expansion
EPFO to appoint actuary firm for its pension and insurance schemes
Not so fast: Infrastructure woes slow down Vande Bharat trains
CAIT seeks govt's intervention in Delhi's poor road infra, requests audit
Onboard maximum products on Government e-Marketplace: Centre to states
Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia no longer need police clearance for visa
2023 will be a challenging year for emerging markets: Moody's report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
India, Australia to identify companies in critical mineral space
Business Standard

Varanasi-Haldia inland waterway to boost exports in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to leverage the Varanasi-Haldia inland waterway to boost exports, including those of farm commodities and manufacturing goods

Topics
Waterway | Uttar Pradesh | Exports

Virendra Singh Rawat  |  Lucknow 

waterways, ship, ocean, sea, sail

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to leverage the Varanasi-Haldia inland waterway to boost exports, including those of farm commodities and manufacturing goods. The government is targeting increasing of merchandise exports from Rs 1.56 trillion to Rs 3 trillion in the next three years. The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector contributes 75 per cent to the state’s export basket.

The plan is to harness easy and cheaper cargo movement from Varanasi through the Ganga to the seaport in West Bengal to export agricultural and horticultural produce, dairy products and MSME items. Growing number of expressway projects, coupled with 4-6-lane state and national highways, provides faster connectivity between destinations. The integration of the Varanasi-Haldia inland waterway with the road and expressway network will provide a seamless transportation channel for the state’s export cargo.

Although the Varanasi-Haldia inland waterway, operated by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is operational, the state aims to develop alternative intrastate inland waterways systems to cater to both passenger and cargo movements. “The state government will offer full support to the Centre to develop such waterways projects, which will go a long way in providing jobs to the youth and benefitting the farmers,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

He said the state was at the crux of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors and is fast developing as a multimodal logistics hub in India.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi inland port has already clocked exports of one district one product (ODOP) items worth Rs 3,700 crore to date.

According to Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, the inland waterways cargo movement had jumped from 16 million tonnes (Mt) in 2016 to 109 Mt in 2021-22. Recently, he inaugurated seven community jetties and laid the foundation of eight others on the Ganga. In UP, jetties are being developed on a 250 km stretch between Varanasi and Ballia to facilitate small-scale industries, enhance the region’s cultural heritage and generate local employment opportunities.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Waterway

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 22:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.