Warning to Twitter aimed at 'securing internet' in India: Govt sources

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Electronics to gain from strong order book and new opportunities
Vanguard group dislodges Elon Musk as Twitter's largest shareholder
Twitter India gets 'one last chance' to comply with Centre's new IT rules
What is the Model Tenancy Act?
RBI likely to move Trai, MeitY against unauthorised forex platforms
-
Twitter being warned "one last" time to comply with government directives was "aimed at ensuring free and secured internet for everyone in the country", said sources in the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) on Wednesday.
The sources said Twitter has repeatedly violated directions issued under the IT Act. Email queries sent to Twitter India remained unanswered until the time of press.
The ministry, on June 27, issued a notice to Twitter’s Chief Compliance Officer and gave the social media company "one last opportunity" to act by July 4 on multiple content take-down notices. Failure to comply with the notice may lead to loss of immunity as an intermediary under the IT Act 2000, the ministry warned.
A ministry official said the company had failed to act on multiple non-compliance notices. Details about content Twitter was asked to be taken down remain unclear.
The IT Act defines an intermediary as any entity which receives, stores, or transmits data on behalf of others or provides any service related to that data. Under section 79 of the IT Act, the intermediaries are not liable for third-party information, data, or communication links hosted by them.
The ministry’s comments came days after it expressed a need for new accountability standards for big-tech platforms. On June 6, at the time of releasing new amendments, the MeitY said the IT Act should “ensure that the Constitutional rights of Indian citizens are not contravened by any Big-tech Platform.”
As per section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government reserves the power to issue directions for blocking public access to any information under specific circumstances. It can ask to take down any digital information in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, and defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, or public order.
Sources said that the ministry holds the view that Indian citizens and the authorities encourage every intermediary platform, given that they follow the directives of Indian law.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU