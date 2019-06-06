Waterways development set to change course during second term of Modi govt

The new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre will focus on rivers in the southern and western parts of the country for rejuvenation and waterway works. In its earlier stint, the focus of the ruling alliance had been on the Ganga.

To begin with, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) wants to turn its attention to strengthening the creek system in and around Mumbai to de-congest one of the country’s busiest ports – the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), on the national waterway 53. This development on the river is part of the larger urban ...