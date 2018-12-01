We have used more reliable data to decompose economy: Pravin Srivastava

After what turned out to be an eventful week for Chief Statistician of India Pravin Srivastava — his ministry released the back series of national accounts for the UPA tenure on Wednesday and GDP growth for Q2FY19 on Friday — he speaks to Abhishek Waghmare on the rationale behind the GDP back series and the slowing down of growth in Q2. Edited excerpts: The data on GDP growth in Q2 shows a dip in growth.

Is it a matter of concern? I don’t think so. A growth of above 7 per cent when the fundamentals of the economy are becoming stronger still makes India the ...