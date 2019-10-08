We want to strengthen our political dialogue with India: Mexican minister

Deputy Foreign Minister of Mexico Julian Ventura Valero, currently on a visit to New Delhi for India and Mexico foreign office consultations, tells Archis Mohan that the two countries need to look beyond their current uptick in bilateral trade to add more strategic aspects to the relationship, particularly in aerospace. Edited excerpts: The new Mexican president has taken office recently (December).

Do you anticipate any departures in Mexico-India relations? Objectives are the same. We want to strengthen our political dialogue and collaboration. We want to increase the two-way ...