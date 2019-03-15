We will claim 2nd or 3rd spot among superpowers, says Nitin Gadkari

Perceived as an efficient minister, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, who holds charge of road transport, highways, water resources and Ganga cleaning departments, spoke to Megha Manchanda on hits and misses of the last five years as well as on politics and ideology.

Edited excerpts from a free-wheeling interview: If it returns to power, what will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have to offer to the people of this country? We have proved that we have done more development in the last five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi than what this country has seen in the last ...